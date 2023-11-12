NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 11

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is nearly in the books.

In the AFC East, the Dolphins were on bye while the Bills will battle the Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The Jets lost a close tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” And, to nobody’s surprise, the New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the final International Series game in Germany this season. In that game, starting QB Mac Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. It’s unclear who will start for the Patriots in their next game.

Depending on how the Bills’ game with the Broncos goes on Monday, the AFC East is turning into a two-team race with Buffalo and Miami rising to the top.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.