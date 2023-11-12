 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 11

The AFC East is working its way through Week 10. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 11.

By DKNetworkStaff
Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season is nearly in the books.

In the AFC East, the Dolphins were on bye while the Bills will battle the Broncos on “Monday Night Football.” The Jets lost a close tilt with the Las Vegas Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” And, to nobody’s surprise, the New England Patriots lost to the Indianapolis Colts in the final International Series game in Germany this season. In that game, starting QB Mac Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe. It’s unclear who will start for the Patriots in their next game.

Depending on how the Bills’ game with the Broncos goes on Monday, the AFC East is turning into a two-team race with Buffalo and Miami rising to the top.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.

2023-24 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 Week 11
AFC East Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Week 9 Week 10 Week 11
Miami Dolphins 6-3 vs. LV +800 +135 +105 -160 +100 -150 -155 -180 -195 -200
Buffalo Bills 5-4 vs. NYJ +120 +145 +110 +165 +100 +135 +145 +195 +240 +270
New York Jets 4-5 @ BUF +270 +600 +1200 +2800 +3000 +3500 +1700 +1000 +750 +600
New England Patriots 2-8 BYE +300 +900 +1500 +1800 +2500 +4500 +15000 +7500 +12000 +25000

More From DraftKings Network