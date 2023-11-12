NFL standings, Week 10: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 11

The AFC West is becoming a runaway for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend were on bye, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a high-scoring affair to the NFC superpower Detroit Lions while the Las Vegas Raiders eked out a win over the New York Jets on “Sunday Night Football.” That win put the Raiders in second place in the AFC West and in the AFC playoff hunt.

The Denver Broncos will play the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football,” but they aren’t really contenders in the AFC West. We’ll see if they can pull off the upset on a struggling Bills squad that needs a victory.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 11.