Report: Falcons benching Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke to start Week 9

The Atlanta Falcons are benching Desmond Ridder for Taylor Heinicke, per Mike Rothstein. Heinicke will get the start in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings. Ridder had led the team to a 4-4 record, and the hope is that Heinicke will help the offense take a step forward while the team is atop the NFC South.

Ridder has played in all eight games this season. He has thrown for 1,701 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Ridder does have scrambling upside despite not being a true dual-threat quarterback. He has 139 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries.

Heinicke has only played in one game this year. He finished 12-of-21 for 175 yards and a touchdown. Heinicke had two carries for 14 yards. His last significant playing time came last year for the Washington Commanders when he played in nine games. He totaled 1,859 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.