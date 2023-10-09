Who are ManningCast guests for Week 5 Monday Night Football Packers-Raiders?

The Green Bay Packers head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. The Packers enter the game 2-2 on the season after losing to the Detroit Lions on TNF last week. The Raiders have dropped three straight games after opening the season with a win over the Broncos and sit at 1-3. We’re going to go over the Manningcast guests for the broadcast on ESPN for the game on Monday.

Manningcast Guests: Week 5 Packers-Raiders

The two guests for the Manningcast with Eli Manning and Peyton Manning are Desmond Howard, a former Heisman Trophy winner and former Packer, and Late Night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

Who exactly knows why Kimmel is on the Manningcast but having Howard on makes sense. He played for the Packers in 1996, his best season in the NFL. Everybody remembers his kick return for a TD in the Super Bowl vs. the New England Patriots. He would go on to win Super Bowl XXXI MVP.