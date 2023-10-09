Quarterback Jared Goff is leading the Lions to a new era

Jared Goff is having a resurgence in Detroit at exactly the right time. The first overall pick of the 2016 draft struggled to find his way for a few years with the Los Angeles Rams, but what a fit he has been for this revitalized Lions offense. Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers 42-24 in Week 5, and the quarterback threw his hat in the MVP ring with a 236-yard, three-touchdown performance. He’s playing like an All-Pro, and it’s not just the caliber of receiver he has — Goff himself has been a difference-maker.

Amon-Ra St. Brown out? No problem for Goff, who found Josh Reynolds and rookie tight end Sam LaPorta in the end zone for his three TDs, and added a rushing score of his own against the Panthers. This marks the second game this season that Goff has thrown for at least three passing touchdowns. He avoided throwing any picks on Sunday, and has turned the ball over just three times this season with nine passing and two rushing touchdowns.

When Matthew Stafford went to the Rams in exchange for several first-round picks and Goff, the Lions had gone 3-12-1 and 5-11 in the two preceding seasons. In Goff’s first season in Detroit, they went 3-13. The Lions were prepared to rebuild with those first-round picks, but they committed to rebuilding around Goff rather than drafting a rookie QB — and what an investment that was. The Rams may have won a Super Bowl with Stafford, but Goff has erased the narrative that he can’t lead a team.

At 4-1, the Lions are legitimate contenders in the NFC North. Can Goff take them all the way? Detroit already has a big win over the division rival Packers this season. But that means the Lions still have five division games remaining. Four of those are against the Vikings and Bears, who have combined to go 2-8 to start the 2023 season. With Green Bay not looking like much of a threat, the Lions should roll to their first NFC North title since 1993. After that, the Lions should secure a top seed in the NFC and have a shot at reaching the Super Bowl.