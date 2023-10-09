Cowboys may not be the team we all thought they were at start of season

The Dallas Cowboys are not the team we thought they were. That was made clear in last night’s 42-10 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. In what should have been a battle of wills between two of the league’s top teams, the Cowboys got exposed big time on both sides of the ball.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could not find a receiver for the life of him, which wasn’t entirely his fault, as his receivers found themselves unable to get separation downfield. At one point in the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could be seen visibly frustrated about the coverage on the sidelines.

But that doesn’t excuse three interceptions from Prescott, who had thrown just one pick all season before Week 5. That also doesn’t excuse the offensive line letting Prescott get sacked three times. When the Cowboys defense was on the field — which was most of the game, as the Niners had possession for over 37 minutes — they couldn’t stop the run or the pass game from San Francisco. 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey burst through defender after defender, and Brock Purdy finished the day 17-for-24 with four touchdowns.

The Niners had it figured out going in. They shut down Dallas’ star defender, Micah Parsons, matching him up with Trent Williams on the line. They established the run early — something that the teams that lost to Dallas this season have failed to do, and something that the Cardinals did early and often in their win over the Cowboys.

In the Cowboys’ three wins this season, they’ve outscored their opponents 108-13. What happened here? The game plan to beat the Cowboys worked, and the blueprint is now out there for anyone with the talent to do it. Dallas has to look inwards if they have any legitimate postseason hopes.

The Cowboys face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.