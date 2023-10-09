Cooper Kupp is back. Puka Nacua continues to excel. Where does the Rams offense go from here?

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp played together for the first time ever in the Los Angeles Rams’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Kupp has been out for the first four weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, while Nacua, a rookie who the Rams selected in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, has been a complete revelation in Los Angeles.

Kupp has been the unquestioned WR1 of the Rams’ offense ever since their 2021 Super Bowl run, but his absence at the beginning of the season left a void that had to be filled by someone. That someone has been Nacua, who leads the team in receiving yards by a large margin. Nacua has 572 receiving yards over the first five weeks of the 2023 season. For comparison, Kupp had 527 over his first five games of the 2022 season.

How do the young star and the veteran go-to coexist on the field going forward for the Rams? On Sunday, Kupp had eight receptions on 12 targets for 118 yards, and Nacua had seven receptions on 11 targets for a touchdown and a season-low 71 yards. The Rams just might have one of the best receiver duos in the league on their hands if both players can stay healthy.

But who is the Ja’Marr Chase and who is the Tee Higgins? Who is the Tyreek Hill and who is the Jaylen Waddle? Kupp has more experience and a Super Bowl under his belt, but he’s been injury-prone over the last few seasons. Nacua is fresh, and has been a spark that has completely revitalized this offense after a rough 2022. For now, Sean McVay’s answer is: we don’t know yet.

The two receivers split snaps almost exactly evenly, with Nacua taking 56 to Kupp’s 53. Kupp had 12 targets, and Nacua had 11. The Rams will take their time to figure it out, but for now, they have two excellent options downfield that could confound opposing secondaries. For both fantasy managers and the Rams offensive staff, both wide receivers should be considered must-starts going forward.