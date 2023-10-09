What Anthony Richardson AC joint sprain means for Colts, Gardner Minshew, Offensive Rookie of the Year odds

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson for at least a month due to an AC joint sprain. Richardson got an initial exam on Sunday night and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport is reporting it was an AC joint sprain that should be further confirmed in a Monday MRI.

From @GMFB: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson could be heading to Injured Reserve with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain; #Giants QB Daniel Jones has a similar neck contusion as he had in 2021 but not as serious; #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson has a hamstring injury, with tests coming. pic.twitter.com/ebf0Gj0FEi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

Rapoport is hearing that Richardson could miss at least a month and that injured reserve is in play. NFL teams can return a player from injured reserve after a minimum of four missed games.

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will take over the starting duties while Richardson is out. This is the third time Richardson has left a game with an injury, which has meant plenty of playing time for Minshew this season. On Sunday against the Titans, Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards in a 23-16 win.

The Colts have won all three games in which Minshew has received significant playing time. In Week 3, he completed 27 of 44 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in a 22-19 overtime win over the Ravens. In Week 2, he completed 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown in a 31-20 win over the Texans.

Indianapolis does not have a bye until Week 11. In the five weeks ahead of that, they are scheduled to face the Jaguars, Browns, Saints, Panthers, and Patriots.

Richardson’s Offensive Rookie of the Year chances have slipped with the loss. He was recently as low as +525 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook, but now sits at +850. C.J. Stroud is the favorite with +165 odds heading toward Week 6.