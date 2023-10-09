NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 6

The NFC West is looking like a one-team show coming out of Week 5. There will likely be some wild card competition for the rest of the division, but the San Francisco 49ers are the clear favorite in a big way.

The 49ers hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football and crushed them with relative ease. Dak Prescott threw three interceptions before being pulled for Cooper Rush. Fred Warner had a monster game on defense while Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes in an impressive showing against the previously top-ranked Cowboys defense.

The Seattle Seahawks are the closest team to the 49ers in the division, and they’re still a ways off. They had a bye this week and will look to at least hold serve two games back of the 49ers when they travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both gave their opponents some trouble in Week 5, but it was not nearly enough. The Rams lost 23-14 to the Eagles while the Cardinals lost 34-20 to the Bengals.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.