NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 6

The NFC South had one of the first byes of the 2023 season, which means the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will retain their first-place position in the division. However, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints claimed back some ground while the Carolina Panthers remain winless heading into Week 6.

The Falcons held off a tough Texans squad, winning 21-19 on a last second field goal by Younghoe Koo. Desmond Ridder broke through with his first career 300-yard passing day, adding a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. They sit in second place due to current tiebreakers.

The Saints went on the road and crushed the Patriots. They took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter and forced three Mac Jones turnovers and a benching in a 34-0 win. Meanwhile, the Panthers were on the receiving end of a thumping by the Lions. Bryce Young threw for three touchdowns, but two of them came in the fourth quarter when they were down big. They eventually lost 42-24.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.