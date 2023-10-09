NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 6

The Detroit Lions are the team to beat in the NFC North and they’re starting to play like a favorite. The Green Bay Packers still have to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday to close out the week, but that performance can only keep them a game back in the division.

The Lions hosted the Carolina Panthers and the point spread climbed up near double digits. Detroit jumped on top 14-0 in the first quarter and never let up. The Panthers showed some life at times, but every time Carolina scored, Detroit responded and won the game 42-24.

They’ll await the Packers result on Monday because the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings don’t present much in the way of threats. The Bears got their first win of the season, beating the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in surprisingly convincing fashion. The Vikings looked to secure their second straight win, but just couldn’t quite get going against the Chiefs. They hung close, but just always seemed a beat behind and eventually lost 27-20.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.