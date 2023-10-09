NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 6

The Philadelphia Eagles are officially in the driver’s seat in the NFC East. It’s three tiers coming out of Week 5 with the Eagles up top, the Dallas Cowboys next, and the Washington Commanders and New York Giants at the bottom of the heap

The Eagles entered the week unbeaten but hadn’t been overly impressive in their wins. They traveled west to face the Los Angeles Rams and while they didn’t blow out LA, they slowly snuffed out the Rams chances in the second half. The Eagles took a 17-14 lead into halftime and while they only added six more points, that was all they needed in a 23-14 win.

The Cowboys remain a contender to make the playoffs, but they’re suddenly in crisis after a thorough beating at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas fell behind 14-0 and while they did get some points back, it felt like they were struggling all night long. They lost 42-10 in a game that showed they were a clear tier below the best teams in the NFL.

The Commanders still could content for a wild card berth, but an ugly loss to the Chicago Bears has them looking more like the Giants than a contender right now. They fell behind 27-3 and while they briefly looked like they might come back and get into it on Thursday, the Bears ended that in the closing minutes of the game with ten quick points.

The Giants meanwhile are dealing with a Daniel Jones neck issue and a team that is just plain awful. They gave the Miami Dolphins some trouble in the first half, but then fell apart in the second half. They trailed 17-10 entering the third quarter and only managed a pair of field goals in response to a pair of Dolphins touchdowns.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.