NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 6

The Kansas City Chiefs got a chance to extend their AFC West lead in Week 5. The Los Angeles Chargers were on bye and the rest of the division is enough of a dumpster fire that Kansas City can keep building some separation this season.

The Chiefs traveled to face the Minnesota Vikings and came away with a hard-fought 27-20 win. They dodged a bullet when Travis Kelce suffered what is now being described as a low ankle sprain. They pulled away late, but the Vikings gave them a tough time throughout. Even when trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, Minnesota cut the lead to a touchdown and had two drives to try and tie it. KC is probably going to cruise in the division, but they have some work in front of them if they’re going to do damage in the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos were the only other AFC West team in action on Sunday and they might as well have stayed home. They lost 31-21 to the New York Jets in a game that saw them cough up chances over and over again. They’ll probably win some more games this season, but they’re looking at a top ten pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Chargers were on bye this week and the Las Vegas Raiders wrap up the week on Monday Night Football when they host the Green Bay Packers.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.