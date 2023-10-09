NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 6

The AFC South entered Week 5 with all four times tied with 2-2 records. While one of the teams could pull away, recent history suggests this division will go down to the wire later this winter.

As the NFL finishes Week 5, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts have moved into first place, while the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans are tied for third place. We’ll get a little more short-term clarity next week when the Jaguars host the Colts.

The Jaguars opened Week 5’s Sunday slate with a huge win over the Buffalo Bills. It was technically a road game for Jacksonville, but it was in London so they didn’t have to travel to New York for the game. The Jaguars jumped on top 11-0 and held off a late Bills push to secure a 25-20 win.

The Titans and Colts faced off in Indianapolis in a game that felt like a prototypical AFC South matchup. The Colts took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter and we saw two exchanges of the lead from there. The Titans took a 13-10 lead on a Tyjae Spears touchdown, but the Colts responded with a decisive Zack Moss touchdown.

The Texans almost managed to stake their claim to first place, but came up short in a heart-breaker against the Falcons. Atlanta took a 7-3 lead but struggled to do anything in the second and third quarters. The Texans took a 12-7 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Falcons outscored them 13-7 in the fourth quarter, winning on a Younghoe Koo field goal as time expired.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.