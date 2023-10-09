NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 6

The NFL is through five weeks of the 2023 regular season and the AFC North is tightening up in a hurry. Nobody is more than a game back and while the Baltimore Ravens are probably the best team in the division, it’s not a sure thing.
The Ravens traveled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 and were looking to complete a sweep of their three divisional road games. Baltimore took a 10-lead and Pittsburgh didn’t seem to be going anywhere on offense. However, the Steelers kept chipping away and stunned everyone when Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead. They strip-sacked Lamar Jackson and added a field goal to secure a 17-10 win. The win gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Ravens for the time-being.
The Cincinnati Bengals went west to face the Arizona Cardinals and Joe Burrow might be back. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win. More importantly, he looked more mobile than in recent weeks as the Bengals moved to a game back of first place in the division.
The Cleveland Browns were on a bye this week.
Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.
2023-24 AFC North standings
|AFC North
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Baltimore Ravens
|3-2
|@ TEN
|+235
|+200
|+100
|+195
|+105
|+140
|Cleveland Browns
|2-2
|vs. SF
|+400
|+200
|+330
|+195
|+275
|+275
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3-2
|BYE
|+500
|+750
|+550
|+330
|+425
|+350
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2-3
|vs. SEA
|+140
|+245
|+475
|+450
|+650
|+475