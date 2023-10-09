 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 6

The AFC North is working its way through Week 5. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 6.

By David Fucillo
George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after his receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL is through five weeks of the 2023 regular season and the AFC North is tightening up in a hurry. Nobody is more than a game back and while the Baltimore Ravens are probably the best team in the division, it’s not a sure thing.

The Ravens traveled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 and were looking to complete a sweep of their three divisional road games. Baltimore took a 10-lead and Pittsburgh didn’t seem to be going anywhere on offense. However, the Steelers kept chipping away and stunned everyone when Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead. They strip-sacked Lamar Jackson and added a field goal to secure a 17-10 win. The win gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Ravens for the time-being.

The Cincinnati Bengals went west to face the Arizona Cardinals and Joe Burrow might be back. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win. More importantly, he looked more mobile than in recent weeks as the Bengals moved to a game back of first place in the division.

The Cleveland Browns were on a bye this week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.

2023-24 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6
Baltimore Ravens 3-2 @ TEN +235 +200 +100 +195 +105 +140
Cleveland Browns 2-2 vs. SF +400 +200 +330 +195 +275 +275
Pittsburgh Steelers 3-2 BYE +500 +750 +550 +330 +425 +350
Cincinnati Bengals 2-3 vs. SEA +140 +245 +475 +450 +650 +475

