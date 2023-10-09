NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 6

The NFL is through five weeks of the 2023 regular season and the AFC North is tightening up in a hurry. Nobody is more than a game back and while the Baltimore Ravens are probably the best team in the division, it’s not a sure thing.

The Ravens traveled to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 and were looking to complete a sweep of their three divisional road games. Baltimore took a 10-lead and Pittsburgh didn’t seem to be going anywhere on offense. However, the Steelers kept chipping away and stunned everyone when Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown to take a 14-10 lead. They strip-sacked Lamar Jackson and added a field goal to secure a 17-10 win. The win gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker edge over the Ravens for the time-being.

The Cincinnati Bengals went west to face the Arizona Cardinals and Joe Burrow might be back. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win. More importantly, he looked more mobile than in recent weeks as the Bengals moved to a game back of first place in the division.

The Cleveland Browns were on a bye this week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.