NFL standings, Week 5: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 6

The Miami Dolphins are back in first place in the AFC East heading toward Week 6. There’s a lot of football left and the Buffalo Bills aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so we can hold off crowning Miami. The New England Patriots and New York Jets, however? Yea, they’re going to remain firmly on the outside looking in for the foreseeable future.

The Bills crushed the Dolphins last week, but seemed to be sleep-walking this week. They traveled to London to face the Jaguars and lost 25-20. They chose to fly out on Friday instead of earlier in the week and they played like a team trying to figure out the time zone.

Later in the day, the Dolphins beat the Giants 31-16 to claim sole possession of first place. This was a bit of an odd game. The Giants hung with them throughout the first half, but their offense stalled throughout the second half, settling for two field goals while the Dolphins were adding a pair of touchdowns.

The Jets got a much-needed win, even if it was an ugly won. They didn’t take a lead until the second half, but held off a late Broncos push and clinched the game with a scoop and score touchdown on a Broncos fumble. It’s possible they separate from a woeful Patriots squad that was crushed 34-0 and saw Mac Jones get benched.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 6.