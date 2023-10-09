 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

We go over viewing info for Monday Night Football. We’ve got a live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, odds and more for Packers vs. Raiders in Week 5.

By David Fucillo
The Houston Texans and the Las Vegas Raiders play in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers (2-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) close out Week 5 when they face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN with a Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2. A live stream for these broadcasts will be available on WatchESPN and ABC Live.

Both of these teams are struggling, although the Raiders are arguably in a worse position. They’ve lost three straight since beating a bad Broncos team in Week 1. The Bills thumped them 38-10 in Buffalo, the Steelers beat them 23-18 in Las Vegas after a bad field goal decision by Josh McDaniels, and the Chargers held them off late with a game-saving interception in the closing seconds to win 24-17.

The Packers have alternated wins and losses this season, beating the Bears and Saints while losing to the Falcons and Lions. The loss to Detroit in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football was particularly notable as Detroit appears to be staking their claim to the NFC North.

The Packers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5. These two last played in 2019 and the Packers thumped them 42-24.

How to watch Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5

Date: Monday, October 9
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live
TV channel: ESPN, ABC
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Odds: Packers -135, Raiders +114

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

