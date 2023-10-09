Here’s everything you need to know to watch Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers (2-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) close out Week 5 when they face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will air on ABC and ESPN with a Manningcast broadcast on ESPN2. A live stream for these broadcasts will be available on WatchESPN and ABC Live.

Both of these teams are struggling, although the Raiders are arguably in a worse position. They’ve lost three straight since beating a bad Broncos team in Week 1. The Bills thumped them 38-10 in Buffalo, the Steelers beat them 23-18 in Las Vegas after a bad field goal decision by Josh McDaniels, and the Chargers held them off late with a game-saving interception in the closing seconds to win 24-17.

The Packers have alternated wins and losses this season, beating the Bears and Saints while losing to the Falcons and Lions. The loss to Detroit in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football was particularly notable as Detroit appears to be staking their claim to the NFC North.

The Packers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5. These two last played in 2019 and the Packers thumped them 42-24.

How to watch Packers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 5

Date: Monday, October 9

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Odds: Packers -135, Raiders +114

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.