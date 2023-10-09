Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 5

The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders will meet up for a cross-conference battle on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Packers (2-2) have been led by Jordan Love at quarterback this season, and the 24-year-old has been playing some quality football despite injuries to Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and Luke Musgrave. Love has spread the football around exceptionally to his remaining weapons in the passing attack. He ranks first in air yards per game (339), 15th in passing yards (901), and fifth in passing touchdowns (8). He’ll look to get Green Bay’s record back above .500 on MNF in Week 5.

The Raiders (1-3) appear to have Jimmy Garoppolo available for Week 5, after rumblings of him being unable to suit up because of a concussion. Garoppolo cleared protocol and practiced fully on Friday, so that will bode well for Raiders’ star receiver Davante Adams and the rest of the offense. The team is falling behind in the competitive AFC West, and has to take advantage of any winnable game that comes their way this season if they’re going to have any chance of a Wild Card opportunity.

Monday Night Football: Week 5

Packers vs. Raiders

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium

TV channel: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN, ABC Live

Odds: Raiders -2.5, Packers +2.5

The Packers were likely favorites while Garoppolo’s status was still up in the air, but the oddsmakers believe that his presence for Adams and Josh Jacobs in the Raiders offense was enough to give them a slight edge on their opponent. That said, the Raiders are coming off three consecutive losses to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, so it’s hard to trust them to cover by a field goal even in a balanced matchup. The underdog spread is the move here. Back Love and the Packers to take advantage of Las Vegas’ pass defense.