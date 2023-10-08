49ers crushing Cowboys, will reach 5-0 start for first time since 2019

The San Francisco 49ers are rolling through the NFL to open the 2023 season and they are making a statement on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. The 49ers are leading 42-10 with a little under 14 minutes of game clock left. Once the final whistle sounds, the 49ers will improve to 5-0 and join the Philadelphia Eagles as the only undefeated teams remaining in the league.

A 5-0 start doesn’t guaranteed a playoff appearance, but the 49ers are a safe bet to make it. They have four previous 5-0 starts and in the last three, they made the playoffs and advanced to at least the NFC title game. In 2019, they eventually went 13-3 and lost Super Bowl LIV to the Kansas City Chiefs. In 1990, they finished the season 14-2 and lost in the NFC title game. In 1984, they finished 15-1 and won the Super Bowl. Their only time not making the playoffs with a 5-0 record was in 1952 when they finished the season 7-5.

The 49ers go on a two-game road trip following this win over the Cowboys. They travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 and then go north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Their odds to make the playoffs as of this article publishing are -10000.