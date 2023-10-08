Patriots bench Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe down 31 to the Saints

The New England Patriots are hosting the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 5. The New England offense hasn’t been able to get anything going against the New Orleans defense. Quarterback Mac Jones is shouldering the blame after another game with a pick-six, another interception and only 12 completions through three quarters. Bailey Zappe will take over under center, down 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Down 31-0 at home to the #Saints, the #Patriots have made a QB change for the second straight week: Bailey Zappe replaces Mac Jones. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2023

More to come.