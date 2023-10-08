 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots bench Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe down 31 to the Saints

We discuss the Patriots benching Mac Jones in favor of Bailey Zappe.

By Teddy Ricketson
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts while sitting on the bench during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are hosting the New Orleans Saints at home in Week 5. The New England offense hasn’t been able to get anything going against the New Orleans defense. Quarterback Mac Jones is shouldering the blame after another game with a pick-six, another interception and only 12 completions through three quarters. Bailey Zappe will take over under center, down 31 points in the fourth quarter.

