Tyreek Hill’s mom goes to bat in the stand for son’s touchdown ball

Tyreek Hill’s mom almost got into it with some Miami fans in the stands during Sunday’s Week 5 Dolphins-Giants game. The Dolphins wide receiver caught a touchdown pass against the New York Giants and stepped up to the stands to try to give the football to his mother. As she made her way down toward him, another Dolphins fan grabbed the ball from Hill, and Anesha Sanchez confronted him about it.

tyreek hill mom was not playing about the touchdown ball

pic.twitter.com/0xSwC79xuN — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 8, 2023

In the background, another fan can be seen telling the front-row spectator, “That’s his mom,”

Hill is having a huge game for the Dolphins — he has seven receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown as the game heads into the fourth quarter.