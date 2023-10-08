Giants defense pulls off 102-yard pick-six to halt charging Dolphins offense [VIDEO]

The New York Giants are taking on the Miami Dolphins in Week 5 of the NFL season. The Giants defense had the unenviable task of slowing down Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle in the Miami passing game. The Dolphins were out to a 14-3 lead and driving, looking for another score. Jason Pinnock was able to jump in front of a pass from Tagovailoa and took it back for the 102-yard score.

102 YARDS!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/8lqmTtufqE — New York Giants (@Giants) October 8, 2023

Tagovailoa heads into halftime 14-of-19 for 201 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The touchdown came in the first quarter when Tagovailoa connected with Waddle on the two-yard score. Hill has five receptions for 102 yards, with Waddle adding 35 yards and the score on four receptions. Miami’s rushing attack has come on strong over the last few weeks to help open the passing game. While Raheem Mostert has middling numbers, the rookie De’Von Achane heads into halftime with five carries for 117 yards including a 76-yard score.