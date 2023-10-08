Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 5, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Week 5 of the NFL season is underway. Outside of a handful of games, the weather hasn’t played a major factor this season. When we look at projected weather reports, we obviously are concerned about precipitation, but wind speeds are also something to look at as they can affect both ball flight and potential game-winning kicks. With that in mind, here is an overview of the Week 5 slate and the various weather expectations.

Worst weather games

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The high for the day is 57, with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. It isn’t expected to rain a lot, but with the chance increasing through the game, it could play a role late. The wind is also expected to sit at 13 mph, with stronger gusts.

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

The high looks great at 88 degrees, but it’s storm season down in Florida. There is a 96% chance of rain, with a heavy thunderstorm expected in the afternoon. They may be able to get the game in, but rain could certainly impact the end.

Better weather games

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

The high for the day is 65, with a low of 42. There is only a 4% chance of rain, but the wind could play a factor at 14 mph.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

The high for the day is 81, with a low of 62. The wind won’t be a factor, but there is a 40% chance of rain.

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

This is one of the better weather games of the week. The high is 78, there is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind is only supposed to sit at six mph.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

The high for the day is 85, with a low of 56. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind will blow at seven mph.

Home sweet dome

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders