Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 5, what it means for fantasy football, betting

Week 5 of the NFL season is underway. Outside of a handful of games, the weather hasn’t played a major factor this season. When we look at projected weather reports, we obviously are concerned about precipitation, but wind speeds are also something to look at as they can affect both ball flight and potential game-winning kicks. With that in mind, here is an overview of the Week 5 slate and the various weather expectations.
Worst weather games
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The high for the day is 57, with a 40% chance of afternoon showers. It isn’t expected to rain a lot, but with the chance increasing through the game, it could play a role late. The wind is also expected to sit at 13 mph, with stronger gusts.
New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
The high looks great at 88 degrees, but it’s storm season down in Florida. There is a 96% chance of rain, with a heavy thunderstorm expected in the afternoon. They may be able to get the game in, but rain could certainly impact the end.
Better weather games
New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots
The high for the day is 65, with a low of 42. There is only a 4% chance of rain, but the wind could play a factor at 14 mph.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
The high for the day is 81, with a low of 62. The wind won’t be a factor, but there is a 40% chance of rain.
New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos
This is one of the better weather games of the week. The high is 78, there is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind is only supposed to sit at six mph.
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
The high for the day is 85, with a low of 56. There is a 0% chance of rain, and the wind will blow at seven mph.
Home sweet dome
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings