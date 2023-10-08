Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 5

The NFL is firmly into October and standings are still tightening up across the league. The 2023 regular season has a full 13 weeks remaining, but we’re seeing some interesting results that could make for a wild December and January across the league.

The first two games of Week 5 resulted in sizable upsets on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. The Bears beat the Commanders with relative ease on Thursday Night Football to secure their first win. On Sunday morning, the Jaguars upset the Bills in London to secure the head-to-head tiebreaker if these two are competing for playoff position later this winter. The Jaguars also remain tied for first in the AFC South, joined by the Colts, who beat the Titans to get a key home divisional win.

The AFC North tightened up as the Steelers prevented the Ravens from securing a sweep of their three divisional road games. Kenny Pickett found George Pickens deep for the go-ahead score and then the Steelers strip-sacked Lamar Jackson to secure the win.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after five weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 6.

AFC East

The Bills slept-walked through a London loss to the Jaguars. The Patriots were crushed by the Saints and Mac Jones was benched. The Dolphins crushed the Giants to re-take sole possession of first place in the division.

AFC North

The Steelers came back to secure a wild 14-10 home win over the Ravens.

AFC South

The Jaguars got a huge win over the Bills to gain a potential key tiebreaker. The Colts won a divisional home game over the Titans. The Texans lost to the Falcons on a last second field goal.

AFC West

TBD

NFC East

The Commanders lost to the Bears on Thursday Night Football. The Giants lost another ugly one, this time to the Dolphins.

NFC North

The Bears secured their first win with a road upset of the Commanders on Thursday. Detroit crushed Carolina to maintain their division lead.

NFC South

The Saints crushed the Patriots on the road. The Panthers gave the Lions a little trouble early, but Detroit pulled away and won with ease. The Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a last second field goal to beat the Texans.

NFC West

TBD