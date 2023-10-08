Here’s everything you need to know to watch Eagles vs. Rams in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) will fly across the country to take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) on Sunday, October 8. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

The Eagles remain undefeated and are coming off a three-point win over the Washington Commanders. Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 25-of-37 passing for 319 yards and two touchdowns. D’Andre Swift seems to have solidified himself as the team’s running back. He had 14 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in the win. A.J. Brown was the top wide receiver with nine receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams are coming off a win over the Indianapolis Colts. The big news is that they could be getting back star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. If he doesn’t return, impressive rookie wideout Puka Nacua will remain the WR1 for the team. Nacua had nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown in last week’s win. Running back Kyren Williams is nursing an injury but had 25 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns last week.

The Eagles are a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 50.5. The Rams won the last matchup between these two, claiming a 37-19 victory in 2020. The Eagles won the previous six matchups dating back to 2005.

How to watch Eagles vs. Rams in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Odds: Eagles -218, Rams +180

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.