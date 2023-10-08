Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bengals vs. Cardinals in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) will go on the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) on Sunday, October 8. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

Cincinnati is coming off a loss against the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Joe Burrow looked like he was still dealing with his calf injury and didn’t look like himself. He finished 20-of-30 passing for only 165 yards, and the Bengals’ offense was held to only three points. Running back Joe Mixon had 14 carries for 67 yards and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase led the team with seven receptions for 73 yards.

Arizona was riding high from an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys but couldn’t sustain it against the San Francisco 49ers. Interim starting quarterback Joshua Dobbs finished 28-of-41 for 265 yards with two touchdowns. The team’s third-round pick Michael Wilson brought in all seven of his targets for 76 yards and his first two touchdowns of his career.

The Bengals are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5. Cincinnati and Arizona have played 12 times dating back to 1973. The series is tied at 6 with the Cardinals last winning 26-23 in 2019.

How to watch Bengals vs. Cardinals in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Odds: Bengals -162, Cardinals +136

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.