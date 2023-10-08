Here’s everything you need to know to watch Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants (1-3) and Miami Dolphins (3-1) face off at Hard Rock Stadium in a Week 5 South Florida matchup. The Giants are a disaster while the Dolphins have some things to figure out after a tough Week 4 loss. This game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. A live stream will be available at Fox Live and on Sunday Ticket.

The Giants have lost three of their first four games and are showing no signs of improvement. They came back to beat the Cardinals in Week 2 and then gave the 49ers a bit of fight in the first half of Week 3. However, they regressed in a big way in Week 4, losing to the Seahawks 24-3 in a game that saw Daniel Jones get sacked ten times. They’re

The Dolphins are coming off a tough loss to the Bills in which they were outplayed for most of the final three quarters. The game was a shootout, as expected, but Buffalo pulled away in the second quarter and never took their foot off the gas in a 48-20 win. The Dolphins and Bills are now tied for first, but Buffalo is looking like the better team for the time-being.

Miami is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 49.5. The Dolphins and Giants have met ten times across their respective franchise histories. New York leads the all-time series 7-3, although Miami won their last matchup 20-9 in 2021.

How to watch Giants vs. Dolphins in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Odds: Dolphins -535, Giants +400

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.