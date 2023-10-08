Here’s everything you need to know to watch Texans vs. Falcons in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Houston Texans (2-2) travel east to face the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 5. This is a matchup of two teams going in opposite directions coming out of Week 4. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox and a live stream will be available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket.

The Texans hired former 49ers DeMeco Ryans to be their head coach this past offseason while also spending a high first-round pick on quarterback C.J. Stroud. They lost their first two games, but Stroud was showing some signs, and in the past two weeks he’s taken further steps forward. They won big over the Jaguars in Week 4 and the Steelers in Week 5, winning the two games by a combined 44 points to improve to 2-2.

The Falcons opened the season with wins over the Panthers and Packers, but have stumbled since. The Lions beat them handily 20-6 and then the Jaguars rolled them 23-7 in a London game. Desmond Ridder had three turnovers against the Jaguars but will remain the team’s starting quarterback for the time being. His seat has to be getting hot with Taylor Heinicke ready to take over if needed.

The Falcons are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 41. This is the sixth matchup between these two teams. Houston leads the series 3-2, winning the most recent matchup 53-32 in 2019.

How to watch Texans vs. Falcons in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Odds: Falcons -125, Texans +105

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday's matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play.