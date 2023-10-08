Here’s everything you need to know to watch Panthers vs. Lions in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Detroit Lions (3-1) host the Carolina Panthers (0-4) in Week 5 and are heavy favorites as expectations grow for the NFC North leaders. The Lions are a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, which marks their highest point spread since 2017. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Fox with a live stream available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket.

The Panthers come into this matchup still looking for their first win. They’ve given all four of their opponents a tough time this season, but come up short each game. Last week against the Vikings, Carolina led for most of the first half, taking a 13-7 lead into the second half. It looked like they might be able to build on that and secure an upset, but the Vikings forced a Bryce Young fumble late in the third quarter and ran it back for a go-ahead score that would prove decisive.

The Lions are coming off a statement win in Week 4 over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football. They are only a game up on the Packers, but they dominated the game and it marks their fourth straight win over Green Bay. The NFC North is there for the taking if Detroit can keep up their strong performances to date.

This is the 12th time these two franchises have met. The Panthers lead the series 8-3, winning the most recent game a year ago 37-23.

How to watch Panthers vs. Lions in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Odds: Lions -44, Panthers +340

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.