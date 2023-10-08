Here’s everything you need to know to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-1) travel to face the Minnesota Vikings (1-3) in an inter-conference showdown that will be the CBS national game of the week on Sunday. Both teams were playoff contenders heading into the season but Minnesota finds themselves in a tough spot heading into Sunday’s matchup. The game will air at 4:25 p.m. ET and a live stream will be available on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Chiefs have won three straight after their season-opening loss to the Lions. The Jets gave them a tough fight last week, but Kansas City seems to be settling into gear. They only lead their division by one game, but the Chargers are struggling enough that the AFC West remains the Chiefs to lose.

The Vikings stumbled out of the gate with three straight losses and needed a sizable effort to avoid losing to the Panthers last week. Carolina led for much of the first half, taking a 13-7 lead into halftime. Minnesota went three and out on their first drive of the second half but then strip-sacked Bryce Young and ran it back 51 yards for a touchdown. It put them up 14-13 and they held on for a 21-13 win.

Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 53. The Chiefs beat the Vikings 26-23 back in 2019. This will mark their 14th meeting, with the first one coming back in 1970 at Super Bowl 4.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Vikings in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Odds: Chiefs -185, Vikings +154

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.