Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jets vs. Broncos in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Jets (1-3) and Denver Broncos (1-3) face off at Empower Field at Mile High in a Week 5 matchup that has lost most of its luster. Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson would have been an interesting matchup, but now we get Wilson vs. a maybe improving Zach Wilson. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and a live stream will be available CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Jets have lost three straight games, but they gave the Chiefs a tough fight last Sunday evening. New York gave up 17 straight first-quarter points to open the game and looked lost. They got on track, however, and Wilson looked halfway decent in a comeback effort. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-20 loss.

The Broncos won last week to snap a three-game losing streak. They trailed the Bears 28-7 but fought back in the final frame. They scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter and then added 17 in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-28 comeback win.

Denver is a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 43. The Jets and Broncos have played each of the past three years. New York won 16-9 last year while Denver claimed wins the previous two years.

How to watch Jets vs. Broncos in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Odds: Broncos -130, Jets +110

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.