Here’s everything you need to know to watch Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The AFC North is looking like it’ll be in for another slog in 2023, and Week 5 brings a critical divisional matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) host the Baltimore Ravens (3-1) at Acrisure Stadium and hope to hold serve in their divisional series. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and will air via live stream on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Ravens are in first place in the division with a one-game lead on the Steelers and Browns. They lost a home upset to the Colts, but have two divisional road wins already. They beat the Bengals and Browns and now have a chance to sweep their divisional road games with a win in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are coming off an ugly road loss to the Texans, losing 30-6 to a team that they thought was their inferior. They do have a win against the Browns in their only divisional matchup. This isn’t quite a must-win game, but with Baltimore already 2-0 in divisional road games, Pittsburgh needs a win in this to have a legit shot at the division title.

The Ravens are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 38.5. The Steelers have controlled the series in recent years, winning five of the past six games, including a 16-13 win on New Year’s Day earlier this year.

How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Ravens -218, Steelers +180

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.