Here’s everything you need to know to watch Saints vs. Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (2-2) travel north to face the New England Patriots (1-3) in a Week 5 inter-conference matchup. The Saints are coming off a 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers while the Patriots are coming off a 38-3 loss to the Cowboys. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available via live stream on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Saints opened the season with two straight wins, but things went south starting in the fourth quarter of Week 3. New Orleans led the Packers 17-0 but then gave up 18 straight points in a collapse. A week later, the Saints stumbled against the Bucs and the second and fourth quarters did them in to drop to .500.

The Patriots are a mess right now. They beat the Jets two weeks ago, but are now coming off their worst loss since Bill Belichick took over. Their three losses are to the Eagles, Dolphins, and Cowboys, so it’s not like they’re losing to pushovers. But they’re not a good football team right now, which makes a matchup against the .500 Saints all the more interesting.

The Patriots are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 40.5. They last played in 2021, with the Saints winning 28-13.

How to watch Saints vs. Patriots in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Odds: Patriots -120, Saints +100

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.