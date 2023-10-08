Here’s everything you need to know to watch Titans vs. Colts in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The AFC South is knotted up with all four teams tied at 2-2, but Week 5 will offer a chance for at least one team to get separation from another. The Indianapolis Colts host the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and will air via live stream on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket.

The Titans are coming off an impressive 27-3 win over the Bengals, although that followed a 27-3 loss to the Colts. Derrick Henry rumbled for 122 yards and a touchdown on 5.5 yards per carry in the win. This game is the first divisional matchup for the Titans.

The Colts are coming off a 29-23 loss to the Rams. They stormed back from a 23-0 deficit to force overtime but came up short in the extra frame. The week before, the Colts beat the Ravens 22-19 in Baltimore. The Colts are 1-1 in divisional play having lost to the Jaguars in Week 1 and then beaten the Texans in Week 2.

The Colts are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 42.5. Tennessee has dominated the divisional series in recent seasons, winning six of the past seven games between the two dating back to 2019.

How to watch Titans vs. Colts in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Odds: Colts -122, Titans +102

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.