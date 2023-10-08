Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and San Francisco 49ers (4-0) face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 with a potential playoff preview. The teams are currently playing some of the best football in the league and this game could go a long way toward determining home-field advantage in the playoffs. The game kicks off inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Cowboys sit a game back of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East thanks to their stunning Week 3 upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. However, Dallas got back on track last week by thumping the New England Patriots 38-3. It was the worst loss in Bill Belichick’s Patriots career and was more in line with the Cowboys’ performances prior to the Arizona game.

The 49ers have a one-game lead on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West and are putting up points at a franchise-record pace. The Los Angeles Rams gave them some trouble in Week 2, but even with that, the 49ers have scored at least 30 points in every game so far this season. They’re coming off a 35-16 win over the Cardinals.

San Francisco is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is 45. The 49ers have won the past two matchups, both of which were playoff games. The Cowboys won the previous three, all of which were regular-season games.

How to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Live, NBC app

TV channel: NBC

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Odds: 49ers -170, Cowboys +142

A live stream is available at Peacock, NBC Live, or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.