Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 5

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet up on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

The Cowboys will have their biggest test of the season, as they match up with the NFL’s only other undefeated team outside of their division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. It appears that Dallas should be well matched on Sunday night. The Cowboys have the No. 1 defense in football at the moment, with San Francisco’s not falling too far behind.

Brock Purdy has returned from injury in the 2023-24 campaign, and has played admirably since. He’s thrown for at least 200 yards or more in every appearance, while Christian McCaffrey has dominated the ground game — leading the NFL in total touchdowns (7) and rushing yards (459). He’ll meet a Dallas defense that has surrendered only four offensive touchdowns all season.

Sunday Night Football: Week 5

Cowboys vs. 49ers

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium

TV channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Live

Odds: 49ers -3.5, Cowboys +3.5

This matchup sparks the potential to be one of the most entertaining games of the year. The Cowboys and 49ers sit pretty in the turnover category at Nos. 1 and 2. However, each team has enough talent on offense to put points on the board. The Cowboys have been the most efficient team in the red zone to this point, while the Niners have been 20th at stopping teams inside the 20-yard marker. This game should be close until the final whistle, but look for the Cowboys’ offense to put the kibosh on the 49ers’ run-heavy scheme, and hand them their first loss of the season in Week 5.