Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jaguars vs. Bills in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) remain in London after a win across the Atlantic last week to take on the Buffalo Bills (3-1) in Week 5 of the NFL season Sunday morning. The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and can be seen on NFL Network.

The Jags are technically the road team for this contest, with Buffalo giving up a game in Western New York to go across the pond. Jacksonville has been a bit underwhelming in the early part of the season, suffering a surprise loss to the Houston Texans in Week 3. Still, they got right last week with a big win over the Atlanta Falcons in Wembley Stadium.

The Bills inserted themselves back into the conversation of the best teams in the NFL with a 48-20 thrashing of the previously unbeaten Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Quarterback Josh Allen’s horrendous Week 1 performance on Monday Night Football has all but been forgotten. If he can continue to limit mistakes and turnovers the Bills are a team to watch.

Jacksonville has notably played more games abroad than any other NFL franchise (10). They’ve split them down the middle, winning five and losing five. Buffalo has only played one regular season game in London, a 2015 loss to the Jags.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Bills in Week 5

Date: Sunday, October 8

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

TV channel: NFL Network

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Odds: Bills -218, Jaguars +200

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com, NFL+, and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.