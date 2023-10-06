Report: Bears trading WR Chase Claypool to Miami Dolphins

The Chicago Bears are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins, per Dianna Russini. Chicago is also trading a 2025 7th-round pick, while Miami will send a 2025 6th-round pick back to the Bears. Claypool had a falling out with Chicago and was expected to be released, but will now look for another fresh start with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.

Claypool was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He broke out as a rookie and had 62 receptions for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. Claypool couldn’t get back to that success in his second season and was traded at the 2022 trade deadline. Chicago acquired him for a second-round pick, which ended up being No. 32 in the 2023 NFL Draft. After another falling out, Claypool is on the move again. He never won a game with the Bears and played in 10 games, bringing in 18 receptions for 191 yards and a touchdown.

Claypool now joins one of the best receiving corps in the league. He will struggle to find the field behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Claypool will compete for the WR3 position with Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson Jr., and Robbie Chosen. He could be relegated to the WR4 position as Berrios has nearly matched his 10-game production with Chicago over the first four games this year. If head coach Mike McDaniel can figure out the attitude issues or problems that have soured Claypool’s relationship with Pittsburgh and Chicago, he could play meaningful snaps.