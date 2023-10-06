What the Bears’ win on TNF in Week 5 means for the rest of Chicago’s season

The Chicago Bears are finally in the win column after a Week 5 victory over the Washington Commanders. It’s been a wild season so far for Chicago with their defensive coordinator resigning, their team office rumored to be raided by the FBI and then wide receiver Chase Claypool being asked to stay home. Still, quarterback Justin Fields has finally started to look like himself over the last two weeks, and Chicago could be turning the page of their season.

The Bears lost to the Denver Broncos by three in Week 4. Fields finished 28-of-35 for 335 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He still wasn’t running as much as we are used to seeing and only had four carries for 25 yards. Wide receiver DJ Moore had a big game with eight receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. The duo continued that momentum in the 40-20 Week 5 victory. Fields finished 15-of-29 for 282 yards and four touchdowns, and 11 carries for 57 yards. Moore dominated the Commanders’ secondary, bringing in eight of his 10 targets for 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Can they sustain this production for the rest of the season and make some noise in the NFC North?

Remaining Schedule

Chicago has a super late bye week in Week 13. They will face the Minnesota Vikings twice, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions before the bye. If the offense can click how it did the last two games and the defense plays like it did against Washington, the Bears could go 4-3 over these seven games. They could take both games against Minnesota, but I’m betting they split that divisional series. Chicago should be able to beat Las Vegas and Carolina, but New Orleans is a toss-up for me. If they play like they did against Washington, they win, but if they look like they did at the start of the season, that’s a loss.

After the Week 13 bye, the Bears will face Detroit again, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. This is an easier end to the season, but they should finish 2-3. I think they get swept by Detroit and Green Bay this year and lose to the Browns. Chicago should beat the Cardinals and Falcons though. Going 6-6 the rest of the way isn’t exciting, but after starting 0-4, projecting them to finish 7-10 is certainly a better outcome.

Even with the apparent turnaround, we need to see it be sustained before the Bears can be projected even to make the playoffs, let alone win the division.

Fantasy Football Value Bears

Fields, Moore, running backs Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, and tight end Cole Kmet are the fantasy-relevant players for Chicago. Fields finished as the QB3 in Week 4 with 28.9 fantasy points and had 33 after Week 5’s win. He appears to have regained his fantasy football value with his upcoming schedule.

Moore has looked unstoppable in back-to-back games. He finished as the WR6 with 23.1 fantasy points in Week 4 and has a good shot of being the WR1 in Week 5 with his 45 fantasy points. Moore is still the only trustworthy wide receiver for Chicago.

Herbert picked up an ankle injury in Week 5, while Johnson was ruled out early with a concussion. The coaching staff said they wanted to get the rookie more involved so Herbert’s days as the lead back could be numbered. This backfield could be more evenly split, but both project to be a decent fill-in option for upcoming bye weeks. The edge currently sits with Herbert between the two, but that could change if we see Johnson get more usage.

Kmet is finally coming into his own. He’s found the endzone three times in his last two games. Kmet was the TE2 last week and came down with five receptions for 42 yards and a score this week. Barring a bad matchup or Fields step back, he will likely be a top-12 tight end moving forward.

Should they still tank for No. 1 and No. 2?

Chicago is in an interesting place. They traded last year’s No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for Moore and a group of picks, including the team’s first-rounder this year. The Panthers and Bears came into this week as the only two teams without a win and were projected to have the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even if Chicago were to finish middle of the pack, they could still end up with a high draft pick if Carolina continues to struggle.

Analysts have projected that the Bears could be in play for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is expected to be the top quarterback in this year’s class. If Fields can continue playing how he has over the last two weeks, however, the team could use the draft picks to bring in a top wide receiver like Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State. Chicago could also trade back again and continue building for the future while also selecting two players in the first round this year. Recency bias is certainly at play, but for now they don’t need to be tanking for the top two picks.