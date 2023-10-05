Full schedule for Week 5 in 2023 NFL season

We’re already in Week 5 and it feels like the NFL season is moving quickly. The biggest surprise we saw in Week 4 was the Buffalo Bills' blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texans' blowout win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. We have some great matchups set for Week 5.

The two games that stick out for this week are the Jacksonville Jaguars versus Buffalo Bills in London and the Dallas Cowboys versus the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. These are great matchups for each conference. The Cowboys and 49ers matchup is between two of the top teams in the conference.

Week 5 NFL schedule

Thursday, October 5

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, October 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills: 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, October 9

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC