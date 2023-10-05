Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

There was a solid primetime slate in Week 4. It didn’t look great heading into the week, but the games turned out to be fine. The New York Jets gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money, but it was a great game. There were a few questionable calls late in the game that played a major role in the outcome.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 5

Thursday Night Football

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

It’s shocking that this matchup got a primetime game coming into the season. However, the Bears were supposed to be better. Washington has continued to impress this season. Although they fell to 2-2, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime who everybody has picked to win the NFC. The Bears need to figure things out as soon as possible. It seems they have ruined the development of Justin Fields and might have a chance to draft a quarterback again in the 2024 NFL Draft if they continue to play the way they have been.

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

This is probably the best game of the week. Aside from the Eagles, these are the two other favorites to win the NFC. This is also a rematch of the past two years playoffs game. The 49ers open as 3.5-point favorites, but it would not surprise me if this game came down to a game-winning field goal. Christian McCaffrey had a breakout game in Week 4, but it will be interesting to see what he can do against this strong Cowboys defense.

Monday Night Football

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Packers are on primetime two weeks in a row. They need to show better than they did last week because that was an embarrassment. The Raiders have been even worse to this point. Jimmy Garoppolo was out in Week 4, but they still almost pulled off the upset. It wouldn't surprise me if Josh McDaniels was fired before long. This is a must-win game for the Packers if they want any chance at making the playoffs this year. Aaron Jones needs to be more involved in this offense.