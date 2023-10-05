Here’s everything you need to know to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL opens up Week 5 with a matchup that doesn’t appear ideal on paper, but offers some upside based on recent performances. The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The Bears are 0-4 and coming off a brutal loss to the Denver Broncos. Chicago had struggled all season but jumped on top of Denver 28-7. Quarterback Justin Fields was back on track and maybe the team was ready to turn a corner. Things went south in a hurry. The Broncos scored a touchdown with 14 seconds left in the third quarter and added 17 more points in the fourth quarter to secure a 31-28 comeback win.

The Commanders are 2-2 and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. They opened the season 2-0 and then got crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. This past Sunday, they played a strong game against the Philadelphia Eagles, even managing to tie the game as time expired in regulation. They came up short as the Eagles kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime, but Washington is still showing some life.

Washington is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44.5. A year ago, the two teams also met on Thursday Night Football. The Commanders won an ugly 12-7 contest after scoring nine points in the fourth quarter.

How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 5

Date: Thursday, October 5

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Odds: Commanders -278, Bears +225

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year