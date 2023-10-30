Report: Bills planning to sign RB Leonard Fournette

The Buffalo Bills are planning to sign free agent running back Leonard Fournette pending a physical, per Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report. The veteran will provide depth to a running back room that has been led by James Cook throughout the first half of the 2023 season.

Fournette spent the previous three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving as the team’s primary backfield option during the Tom Brady era. His explosive play during the 2020-21 postseason earned him the nickname “Playoff Lenny” as he played a primary role in the team winning Super Bowl 55. After a productive 2021 campaign, his production on the ground fell off in 2022, racking up just 668 rushing yards on 3.5 yards per carry and three rushing touchdowns. The organization eventually parted ways with the veteran this past offseason.

While he won’t be a primary rushing threat, his abilities as a pass-catcher out of the backfield should be of value for a Bills offense that ranks fourth in passing yards coming out of Week 8.