Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Ford Field, and the game will air on ABC/ESPN.

Monday Night Football: Week 8

Raiders vs. Lions

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Live Stream: ESPN.com, ABC.com

Odds: Lions -7.5, O/U 46.5, Lions -345 ML, Raiders +275 ML

Both teams are fresh off thorough losses in Week 7, though none was more surprising than the Raiders’ 30-12 defeat to the Chicago Bears. Despite playing on the road, Las Vegas were clear favorites as they faced rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, who started in lieu of the injured Justin Fields. Instead, it was Chicago that commanded the entire game, limiting the Raiders to just one scoring drive and just 3.9 yards per play.

Chicago’s defense forced three interceptions off the Raiders, including two from the veteran Brian Hoyer and one from rookie Aidan O’Connell.

The Lions will be motivated for a rebound win after suffering a thorough defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens soundly beat the Lions 38-6 as Lamar Jackson played a flawless game. Jackson finished 21/27 for 357 yards and three touchdowns, without throwing an interception. He also added nine carries for 36 yards and one rushing score to cap off a strong performance.

Las Vegas is just 1-3 on the road while the Lions are 2-1 at Ford Field. These two teams have met just 13 times in their series history, with the Raiders holding a narrow 7-6 lead head-to-head.