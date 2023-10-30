NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 9

The NFC West just got a lot more interesting.

Following the San Francisco 49ers’ third straight loss, the Seattle Seahawks — who defeated the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 — now sit atop the NFC West standings.

It’s become a two-team race now that the Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, losing 43-20. That score is not as indicative of how badly Dallas beat L.A.

The Cardinals lost again and are back as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll see how quickly Arizona gets Kyler Murray ready to play. However, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said that the Joshua Dobbs is the team’s Week 9 starting QB as Murray remains day-to-day as he looks to make his 2023 debut following a torn ACL last year.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.