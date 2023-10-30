NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 9

The NFC South is the worst division and football, and there is a very real chance we see a sub-.500 teams claim the division title. There are ten more weeks of football left on the schedule, but none of the three teams in the thick of the division title race has shown any sign of pulling away.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the week with a tough-fought loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills jumped out to a 10-0 lead and later took a 24-10 lead before winning 24-18. It was a mix of the Bills handling their business while holding off a game Bucs squad. Tampa now sits at 3-4 and a half-game out of first place.

The top of the division is now knotted up following a pair of road games. The Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tennessee Titans in an impressive breakout performance by Titans rookie QB Will Levis. The Falcons had the ball late with a chance to drive down for the win, but they went four and out and that was it.

The New Orleans Saints went on the road and beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 in a shootout at Lucas Oil Stadium. Derek Carr threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive performance.

While it’s a three-team race for the division title, the Carolina Panthers showed some life with a walk-off field goal to beat the previously surging Houston Texans. Eddy Pineiro hit a 23-yarder to secure the Panthers' first win.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.