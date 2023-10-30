NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 9

The Lions haven’t even played yet, but they are the clear winners of Week 8 within the NFC North. They sit atop the division standings at 5-2, with a Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the schedule for this week.

Their closest threats, the Minnesota Vikings, sit at 4-4 after a win over the Packers in Week 8. However, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has reportedly torn his Achilles — the same ailment that ended Aaron Rodgers’ season — and is unlikely to return this year. Their backup is Jaren Hall, a rookie out of BYU.

The Vikings defeated the Packers 24-10, but their playoff hopes may be over with Cousins out and the trade deadline approaching. Jordan Love has struggled in Green Bay. He went 24-for-41 on Sunday and passed for one touchdown and one interception. This marks the Packers’ fourth loss in a row, and they move to 2-5.

The Chicago Bears sit at 2-6 after a 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Backup Tyson Bagent has continued to start with quarterback Justin Fields injured. Bagent threw two interceptions and rushed for one touchdown in the loss.

The Lions are 7.5-point home favorites over the Raiders ahead of Monday night.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.