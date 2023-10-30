NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 9

The NFC West wrapped up its full slate of Week 8 games in the 1 p.m. window and nearly saw a huge upset. However, things resolved themselves with the expected winners and the standings don’t see any surprising moves.

The Philadelphia Eagles traveled to face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and we nearly saw the upset. Washington’s defense impressed in the first half while the team took a 14-3 lead. Philadelphia bounced back to cut the lead to a touchdown at halftime and tied it in the third quarter, but Washington would not go away.

Sam Howell drove the Commanders down the field and found a diving Logan Thomas for a touchdown catch to give Washington a 24-17 lead. However, things went south in a hurry. The Eagles scored a touchdown, picked off Sam Howell, scored another touchdown, and forced back-to-back turnovers on downs before scoring another touchdown to take a 38-24 lead. They held on for a 38-31 win and improved to 7-1.

The Dallas Cowboys hung behind the Eagles with a dominating win over the Los Angeles Rams. Dallas jumped on top 7-0 and after giving up a field goal to the Rams, Dallas scored 26 straight points to take a 33-3 lead. The Rams kept fighting, but it was over at that point ahead of the 43-20 final score.

Then there’s the New York Giants. They faced the New York Jets and it was an atrocious game. The Giants led 3-0 in the first quarter and then 10-7 heading into the fourth quarter. After the Jets turned the ball over on downs on a 15-yard sack at their own 26 with 1:26 remaining, it looked like the Giants could finish this off. Instead, they picked up seven yards and attempted a 35-yard field goal with 28 seconds left. Graham Gano missed it wide left and the Jets somehow drove 58 yards in 24 seconds before tying the game on a Greg Zuerlein field goal as time expired. The Giants punted on their first overtime drive and the Jets finished with a field goal to win 13-10.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.