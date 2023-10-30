NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 9

The Kansas City Chiefs remain atop the AFC West despite a shocking upset on the road against the Denver Broncos this week. The Chargers moved into the three-win club in the AFC West with a victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders have yet to play, as they are scheduled to take on the Detroit Lions on Monday night of Week 8. Las Vegas enters as a 7.5-point underdog on the road.

The Chiefs were rocked by the Broncos in Denver. They failed to find the end zone even once for the first time in over two years, and Patrick Mahomes had trouble with turnovers, throwing two interceptions and fumbling the ball. Russell Wilson passed for three touchdowns in the 24-9 win, and Javonte Williams finished the day with 98 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs moved to 6-2 with the loss, and the Broncos sit at 3-5.

The Chargers grabbed a much-needed dominant win against Chicago. Quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns in the 30-13 win, and the defense grabbed two interceptions off of Tyson Bagent.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.