NFL standings, Week 8: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 9

The AFC South went 2-2 overall in Week 8. The Jacksonville Jaguars remain atop the standings following a 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans defeated the Atlanta Falcons. The Colts fell to the Saints, and the Texans lost to the Panthers.

The Jaguars looked excellent on defense against the Steelers, grabbing two interceptions from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Trevor Lawrence finished the day with 292 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Travis Etienne added 149 all-purpose yards. This marks the fifth win in a row for the 6-2 Jaguars.

The Texans and Titans each sit at 3-4. The Texans have essentially been winning every other week — a major improvement from last season, but not quite at the consistent level that they need to be. CJ Stroud passed for 140 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the 15-13 loss.

The Titans started their own rookie quarterback in Will Levis, and he put together quite the performance, throwing four touchdowns (twice as many as Ryan Tannehill has thrown all season) in a 28-23 win over Atlanta.

The Colts are now at 3-5. They lost 38-27 to the Saints on Sunday. Gardner Minshew passed for 213 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 9.